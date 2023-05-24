BIC attends Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference

Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety &amp; Health Conference

Haney Robertson of S & B Engineers and Constructors meets with Courtney Kitchens of BIC Alliance at the Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference.

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catches up with Evan Mativi of Alliance Safety Council at the Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety & Health Conference.

Carl Hottendorf and JP Rodrgiuez of Apache pose with their cover on BIC Magazine with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance.

