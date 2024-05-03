1 of 13
Region VI VPPPA Annual Safety Conference
Region VI VPPPA held a sponsor event at the Oklahoma City Baseball Club game. Lori Dominy and Joann Delao of Hunter Buildings with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Shane Bruce, Kirk Hansen and Stephanie Wilder stop for a quick picture with Mickey Mantle.
Vallen Safety Services visits with Mary Kay on service offerings. L-R Peter DeLaune and Cody Payne of Vallen, Rhiannon Mohar of Mary Kay, Daniel Lamison and Mike Johnson of Vallen and Chris Smith of Mary Kay.
Michael Dupree of Bullard showing Chris Boudoin of BIC Alliance some near gear.
Austin Stovall and Austin Listi of Magid explaining the benefits of the Magid Impact gloves to Isidro Navarrete of BrandSafway.
Nina LeBlanc, Leann Vahl of HASC with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Hunter Verm and Pamela Johnson of HASC at the Region VI VPPPA Conference talking about building safe workplaces across the nation and around the world.
GlenGuard showing a new line of FR clothing that doesn’t look or feel like traditional FR. L-R Jeff Michel of GlenGuard, Donivan Downing of Chevron Phillips, Sammy Dobbs of GlenGuard and Michael Stevens of Chevron Phillips.
Wade Dennison and Chris Priddy catch up with Alisa Broussard and Brandon Henson of Chevron Phillips about their blast-resistant buildings.
Rodney Shrader of Hunter Onsite visit with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Callie Johnson, Cory Mendiola and Nick Chapman of Hunter Onsite.
Hunter Buildings team showing their fun side at VPPPA Region VI. L-R Anthony Emmons, Lori Dominy, Kirk Hansen, Shane Bruce and Jeffrey Chark of Hunter Buildings, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, JoAnn Delao and Stephanie Wilder of Hunter Buildings.
Desmond Kirksey explains the Firetrol difference to Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Jackie “JW” Ward.
Sergio Ramirez and John Laviola of Chevron Phillips learn more about Draeger from Andy Dicken and Aaron Huber of Draeger.
Chris Boudoin of BIC Alliance talking with Austin McInnis of Alliance Safety Council about what’s new in the world of safety.
Jason Suess of Chevron Phillips learning the benefits of High 5 Hooks from Paxton Guidroz of Intrepid Industries.