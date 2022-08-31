1 of 5
Region III ASSP Professional Development Conference
Matthew Herrron of the Southwest Research Institute and Region III Vice President welcomes BIC Alliance’s Melissa Wolkenhauer to the ASSP Region III Professional Development Conference in San Antonio, TX.
Region III ASSP Professional Development Conference
Jeff Canady of Impacto Protective Products catches up with Skipper Kendrick of Kendrick Global Enterprises, part of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals at the ASSP Region III Professional Development Conference.
Region III ASSP Professional Development Conference
Marsha Murphy of COPT learns about Blackline Safety’s unique gas detection solutions from Manny Tamez in San Antonio.
Region III ASSP Professional Development Conference
Nina LeBlanc and Pam Johnson with HASC welcomes Joshua Smith of Hard Hat VR to their booth at the ASSP Region III Professional Development Conference.
Region III ASSP Professional Development Conference
Jim Spigener, VP and executive consultant with Dekra, delivers the opening keynote presentation, “What is World Class Safety, Really?” at the ASSP Region III Professional Development Conference.