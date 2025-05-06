RefComm Galveston 2025

RefComm 2025

Darian Korpus of D.D. Technology and Dhari Alnkhailan of Kuwait National Petroleum Company catch up at RefComm in Galveston, Tx.

Josue Fernandez of VEGA Americas, Inc., Bobby Wills and Todd Hernandez of Marathon Petroleum, and Casey Tibbs of VEGA Americas, Inc. network at RefComm.

Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance and Dannie Luckey of Sulzer in front of the Sulzer booth at RefComm in Galveston, Tx.

Dennis Schmude of Koch-Glitsch, LP and Bob Urbanovitch of Crane Fluid Handing together at the Koch-Glitsch booth.

Al (Ahmad) Faegh of Chevron Lummus Global and Mike Alcorn of Aspen Aerogels visit during RefComm 2025.

Nik Joe of BIC Alliance and Brian Icenhower of BrandTech network during RefComm in Galveston.

Steven Chachere of TotalEnergies and Whitney Strickland of Tower Force Companies in front of the TF Companies booth.

Jason Triche of Nooter Specialty Services, Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance, and Vince Mitchell of Nooter Specialty Services visit at RefComm in Galveston on April 30, 2025.

Chase Drake of Diamond Refractory Services, Joseph Rankin of ExxonMobil, Martin De Leon of Diamond Refractory Services, Nick Cronan and Kevin Grady of AltairStrickland connect at RefComm.

Chad Trousdale of ExxonMobil meets with Kendyl Simons, Tim Cerminar, and Jake Moody of ZymeFlow.

Tony Cadriel of RuhRPumpen, Carson Hannah of QMax Industries, LLC., Brian Kimbrough of Campbell Sevey, and Tom Perry of QMax Industries, LLC. gather at RefComm on April 30, 2025.

Michael Gajeske, Richard Daw, Evan Veillon, and Carlos Zapata of Structural Group together at RefComm 2025.

Lance James of Distran, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Mike Enos of Distran in front of the Distran booth at RefComm.

Nik Joe of BIC Alliance, Becky Peterson of CRU, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome attendees at RefComm in Galveston.

