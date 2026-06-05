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Attendees of Röhm Bay City's Grand Opening listen to a presentation by Hans Bohnen, CEO Röhm GmbH.
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Jack Chenault, President Roehm America (left), Bobby Seiferman, MPA, Matagorda County Judge (middle), and Hans Bohnen, CEO Röhm GmbH (right), shake hands in congratulations following their presentation at the grand opening.
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Attendees of the Röhm MMA facility grand opening listen intently as company leaders and community advocates share what the historic collaboration between Röhm and Matagorda County has achieved.
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Röhm executives and owners/operator gather for group photo at the Röhm Bay City Grand Opening.
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Operations tour of first c2-based MMA facility in North America.
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BIC Alliance attends the roundtable for further discussions and questions surrounding the Röhm Bay City Grand Opening.