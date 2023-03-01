1 of 5
PVF Roundtable Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show
From left to right: Chad Carson of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Jamie Meade of Colson X-Cel USA, Sara Alford of Newmans Valve, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance kick off the PVF Roundtable Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show in Houston, Texas.
From left to right: Colby Mikes of Ferguson Industrial, Hiba Ahmed of Triga, and Justin McKeller of Ferguson Industrial visit at Ferguson Industrial’s exhibitor booth at the PVF Roundtable Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show in Houston, Texas.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, center, stops by the booth at the PVF Roundtable Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show in Houston, Texas to meet with Walter Voigtman, left, and Kurt Allen, right, of 3S Superior Sealing Services.
From left to right: Trace Scrivner of ExxonMobil, Chad Carson of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance present a project outlook during the PVF Roundtable Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show in Houston, Texas.
Chad Carson of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region speaks about ship channel projects during the PVF Roundtable Cocktails & Commerce Tabletop Show in Houston, Texas.