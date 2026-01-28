PPIM 2026

×

1 of 5

IMG_0400.jpg

Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance joins Tim Pearson, Johnny Gonzalez, Waylon Brandon and David Nichols with TEAM Inc at PPIM 2026 in Houston, Texas.

×

2 of 5

IMG_0411.jpeg

Hector Varela, Loren Baldini and Greg Vincent with Rain for Rent and Connor Kaple take a photo at PPIM.

×

3 of 5

IMG_0408.jpeg

Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance and Tyler Keadle with Denso network at PPIM in Houston, Texas.

×

4 of 5

IMG_0418.jpeg

Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance joins Jack Cane and Bill Campbill in the USA DeBusk booth at PPIM.

×

5 of 5

IMG_0424.jpeg

Representative from MISTRAS Group and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance gather for a photo at PPIM.

Tags