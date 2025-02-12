×
OCI February 2025 Luncheon
Ava Devera of Spartan Specialty Companies, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Jeni Jones of EnerStaff connect at the OCI February 2025 Luncheon.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance presents a 2025 Outlook to the attendees at the OCI February 2025 Luncheon.
Attendees at the OCI February 2025 Luncheon.
Gabe Jackson of Blackhawk Datacom, Jeremy Osterberger and Melissa Wolkenhauer both of BIC Alliance and Lowell Millican of Omni Air & Nitrogen network at the OCI February 2025 Luncheon.