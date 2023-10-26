1 of 14
NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2023
Melissa Wolkenhauer and Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
2 of 14
Austin McInnis and Evan Mativi of Alliance Safety Council visit with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
3 of 14
Hailey McCoun and Alexandria Alvarez of Health and Safety Council (HASC) welcome Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance to their booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
4 of 14
Becca Mims and Nathan Wilson of Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, and Tiara Johnson of BCSP connect at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
5 of 14
Jay Maiher, Cody Ashworth, and Chris Lang of Vallen give Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance a tour of their booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
6 of 14
Wayne Bland of Ion Science showcases his booth to Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
7 of 14
Tyler Cummins and Marc Stempka of MSA Safety demonstrate their Grid Live Monitor technology to Doug Taylor of Canaccord Genuity Group at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
8 of 14
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance learns about Tyndale’s products at the Tyndale booth with Alex Panag, Paul Castelli, Brian Morris, Christina Gilbride, Carmynn Kane, and Jen Gafiro of Tyndale at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
9 of 14
Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance discusses software solutions with Dylan Hashemi of Tenforce and Troy Roberts of Raven Mechanical in the Tenforce booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
10 of 14
The Superior Glove team showcases the variety of gloves in their product line at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
11 of 14
Ryan Thompson and Forrest Thomas of Industrial Scientific Corporation provide a live monitoring demonstration at their booth with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
12 of 14
Melissa Wolkenhauer and Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance discuss connected safety solutions using the G7 gas detector with Christine Gillies at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
13 of 14
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance learns about customizable impact gloves from Kim Schultz and Nsenga Thompson of Magid at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.
14 of 14
Avery Perkins of Draeger Inc., Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance, and Sam Kashani of Draeger Inc. catch up in the Drager booth at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans, LA.