2022 NISTM National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference and Trade Show

Pictured from left to right are Rick Clifton, Jeff Heck and Matt Morey from ATEC Steel sponsor NISTM.

BIC’S Brent Klauss (right) welcoming Carl Bracken of SafeCut (Mass Technology Corp) to NISTM 2022.

Jeremy Burke of APEX Domes (left) Jordan LaForge of Tank Connection (right) at NISTM 2022.

Bob Pate of Denso (left) welcomes Charlie Rangel of Matrix (right) to his booth.

Jenny May (left) and Scott Cummins (right) join BIC’s Tom Derrah in the BIC booth discussing their recent ad/article in BIC.

Tom Derrah (left) of BIC hosts Connie Thompson (right) of Shelton Services in the BIC booth.

