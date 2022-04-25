2022 NISTM National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference and Trade Show

1 of 6
Pictured from left to right are Rick Clifton, Jeff Heck and Matt Morey from ATEC Steel sponsor NISTM.
2 of 6
BIC’S Brent Klauss (right) welcoming Carl Bracken of SafeCut (Mass Technology Corp) to NISTM 2022.
3 of 6
Jeremy Burke of APEX Domes (left) Jordan LaForge of Tank Connection (right) at NISTM 2022.
4 of 6
Bob Pate of Denso (left) welcomes Charlie Rangel of Matrix (right) to his booth.
5 of 6
Jenny May (left) and Scott Cummins (right) join BIC’s Tom Derrah in the BIC booth discussing their recent ad/article in BIC.
6 of 6
Tom Derrah (left) of BIC hosts Connie Thompson (right) of Shelton Services in the BIC booth.