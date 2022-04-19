Nationwide Boiler hosts an open house

1 of 5
Nationwide Boiler’s New Facility in Alvin, TX.
Chelsey Ryker with Nationwide Boiler (Right), Geronimo Bruno with JBR1 (Left) and Mike Jennings –JBR1 (center) give BIC Magazine an inside look at their mobile boiler. JBR1 will be located on Nationwide Boiler’s new facility providing blasting and repair services
Nationwide Boiler’s executive team stands in front of their Mobile Boiler Room, the largest in the U.S. From left to right: Tim McBride, Chelsey Ryker, Nick LeJeune, Larry Day – President and CEO, Michael Rosinando, Sean McMenamin, Jim Lieskovan and Jim Souza.
The Nationwide Boiler team is ready to welcome clients to their new facility in Alvin.
Nationwide Boiler is ready to provide boiler rentals, equipment sales, custom controls and boiler repairs at their new Houston area facility.