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CERAWeek 2026
Eric Eyberg with S&P Global, Amy Andryszak with Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, Chad Zamarin with Williams, David Lawler with Caturus and Martin Hupka with LNG discuss shifting US oil and gas strategies as companies adapt to changing regulations, market dynamics, and global energy demands at CERAWeek 2026 in Houston, Texas.
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Amy Andryszak with Interstate Natural Gas Association of America on stage at CERAWeek 2026.
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Martin Hupka with Sempra Infrastructure attends CERAWeek 2026 in Houston, Texas.
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Eric Eyberg with S&P Global, Amy Andryszak with Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, Martin Hupka with Sempra Infrastructure, Chad Zamarin with Williams and David Lawler with Caturus gather for a photo after their discussion on adjusting US oil and gas companies strategies to balance policy changes, market conditions, and their role in global energy supply at CERAWeek 2026.
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CERAWeek attendees listen to Mark Ferguson with S&P Global discuss the Uranium Supply Chain at CERAWeek 2026 in Houston, Texas.
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Raoul LeBlanc with S&P Global, Gordon Huddleston with Aethon Energy, Brendan Duvall with Glenfarne Group and Josh Viets with Expand Energy discuss how US natural gas growth is reshaping global markets while raising concerns about infrastructure and long-term competitiveness at CERAWeek 2026.
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Eric Eyberg with S&P Global discusses the next wave of grown in US LNG alongside Ariel Handler with NextDecade, Brian Cain with Caturus, Daniel Kalms with Woodside Energy and Vlad Bluzer with Glendarne Group at CERAWeek 2026.
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