Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament

BIC Attends Photos

×

1 of 23

BCB01542.jpg

Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament

More highlights from a competitive game of cornhole at the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament. 

×

2 of 23

TCA Cornhole-6.png

Joshua Smith, Consultant, Jeff Cline with Rain for Rent, and Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchange, network at the TCA Cornhole Tournament. 

×

3 of 23

TCA Cornhole-25 1.png

Players compete at the TCA Cornhole Tournament.

×

4 of 23

BCB01500.jpg

Members of the TCA Cornhole Tournament compete in Seabrook, TX.

×

5 of 23

BCB01516.jpg

Highlights from a game of cornhole at the TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.

×

6 of 23

TCA Cornhole-5.png

Paula Lerash of Texas Chemistry Council, Val Salazar of LyondellBasell, Monica Beynaerts of Coastal Ice & Water, LLC, Corey Wright of Covestro, and Shelly Vitanza of Industrial Safety Training Council pause for a photo during the Texas Chemistry Alliance Cornhole Tournament, enjoying a casual day of networking and connection.

×

7 of 23

TCA Cornhole-4.png

Amy Rouse of Turner Industries, joined by Whitney Fannon and Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls Inc., connect and share a moment at the Texas Chemistry Alliance Cornhole Tournament.

×

8 of 23

BCB01520.jpg

Members of the TCA Cornhole Tournament prepare for chicken bingo in Seabrook, TX.

×

9 of 23

TCA Cornhole-23.png

Ward Vessel & Exchanger sponsored Chicken Bingo, where the winner was determined by wherever the chicken decided to make its mark.

×

10 of 23

BCB01535.jpg

The TCA Cornhole Tournament features chicken bingo in Seabrook, TX for all members to enjoy.

×

11 of 23

BCB01464.jpg

Members register for the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX. 

×

12 of 23

BCB01523.jpg

Shannon Vrba of Texas Chemistry Association and Karl Gansen of WT Rail thank members for attending the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.

×

13 of 23

BCB01493.jpg

Members sign up to participate and compete in the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament. 

×

14 of 23

BCB01519.jpg

SPL Environmental welcomes guests and sets up their booth at the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.

×

15 of 23

BCB01504.jpg

Members enjoy rounds of cornhole at the TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.

×

16 of 23

TCA Cornhole-7.png

Tommy Mock, Bradley Orn, Charlie Luker, Scott Birse, and James Coker of Power Storage Solutions gather with Jeremy Osterberger at the Power Storage Solutions booth during the TCA Cornhole Tournament. 

×

17 of 23

BCB01485.jpg

Natalia Bien and Elizabeth Archambault admire the view and gather for photos at the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.

×

18 of 23

IMG_7721.jpeg

Shelly Vitanza with Industrial Safety Training Council

×

19 of 23

IMG_7720.jpeg

Ronnie Jones with Sparkling Clear Industries and Becky Carlisle with Norrell.

×

20 of 23

IMG_7719.jpeg

Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services (second from left), Mark Bookmyer with LyondellBasell (fourth from left).

×

21 of 23

IMG_7717.jpeg

Charcie Johnson with Optimal, Mark Bookmyer with LyondellBasell, Mack McBurney with Optimal.

×

22 of 23

TCA Cornhole-22.png

Attendees enjoy a delicious meal.

×

23 of 23

TCA Cornhole-19.png

Attendees check in for the TCA Cornhole Tournament.

Tags