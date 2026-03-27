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Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament
More highlights from a competitive game of cornhole at the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament.
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Joshua Smith, Consultant, Jeff Cline with Rain for Rent, and Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchange, network at the TCA Cornhole Tournament.
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Players compete at the TCA Cornhole Tournament.
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Members of the TCA Cornhole Tournament compete in Seabrook, TX.
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Highlights from a game of cornhole at the TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.
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Paula Lerash of Texas Chemistry Council, Val Salazar of LyondellBasell, Monica Beynaerts of Coastal Ice & Water, LLC, Corey Wright of Covestro, and Shelly Vitanza of Industrial Safety Training Council pause for a photo during the Texas Chemistry Alliance Cornhole Tournament, enjoying a casual day of networking and connection.
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Amy Rouse of Turner Industries, joined by Whitney Fannon and Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls Inc., connect and share a moment at the Texas Chemistry Alliance Cornhole Tournament.
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Members of the TCA Cornhole Tournament prepare for chicken bingo in Seabrook, TX.
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Ward Vessel & Exchanger sponsored Chicken Bingo, where the winner was determined by wherever the chicken decided to make its mark.
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The TCA Cornhole Tournament features chicken bingo in Seabrook, TX for all members to enjoy.
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Members register for the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.
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Shannon Vrba of Texas Chemistry Association and Karl Gansen of WT Rail thank members for attending the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.
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Members sign up to participate and compete in the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament.
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SPL Environmental welcomes guests and sets up their booth at the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.
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Members enjoy rounds of cornhole at the TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.
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Tommy Mock, Bradley Orn, Charlie Luker, Scott Birse, and James Coker of Power Storage Solutions gather with Jeremy Osterberger at the Power Storage Solutions booth during the TCA Cornhole Tournament.
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Natalia Bien and Elizabeth Archambault admire the view and gather for photos at the Inaugural TCA Cornhole Tournament in Seabrook, TX.
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Shelly Vitanza with Industrial Safety Training Council
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Ronnie Jones with Sparkling Clear Industries and Becky Carlisle with Norrell.
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Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services (second from left), Mark Bookmyer with LyondellBasell (fourth from left).
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Charcie Johnson with Optimal, Mark Bookmyer with LyondellBasell, Mack McBurney with Optimal.
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Attendees enjoy a delicious meal.
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Attendees check in for the TCA Cornhole Tournament.