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AFPM Annual Meeting 2026
Karen Kemp with PK Companies, James Rhame with Pilko & Associates, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Hardy Kemp with HF Sinclair catch up at the AFMP Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.
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Stephen Toups with Turner Industries, Mahesh Thadhani with Hatch, Jeremy Osterberger and Jordan Huggins with BIC Alliance and Austin Schneider with Crystaphase network at the AFPM Annual Meeting.
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Gordon Robertson with AFPM and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance welcome attendees to the AFPM Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Sterling Neblett with Citgo and Lara Swett with AFPM gather for a photo before the AFPM Annual Meeting.
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Chet Thompson with AFPM interviews Bret Baier with FOX News at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2026.
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Bret Baier with FOX News, Chet Thompson with AFPM and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up during the AFPM Annual Meeting.
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Scott Lehman and Suzie Keenan with BrandSafway join Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance for a photo before the AFPM Annual Meeting.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Geoff Moody with AFPM attend the AFPM Annual Meeting 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
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Buddy Tucker and Tina Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services and Gordon McCoy with Kentz spend time together at the AFPM Annual Meeting.
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Nik Larsen with Marathon, Yvette Fowler with AFPM and Steve Klejst with CSB present the CSB Safety Spotlight at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2026.
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Doug Knapke, Katie Taylor and Charles Becht V with Becht and Sean Cornett with HF Sinclair attend the AFPM Annual Meeting 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
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Brent Railey with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Patrick Robinson with PBF Energy, Betsy Buckley with Marathon and Sterling Neblitt with Citgo enjoy their time at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2026.
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Jayson Tromberg with Marathon and Suzie Keenan with BrandSafway catch up at the AFPM Annual Meeting 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
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