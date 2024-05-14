1 of 29
ILTA 2024
Sara Bonvillian is joined by Justin Ekster of MATCOR, Inc. and Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Melissa Wolkenhauer spending time with Davey Scism, Kent Snelson and Carson Hannah of QMax at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Jaton Treadaway, and Lukas Rodriguez of Vega catching up with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, along with Daniela Vargas and Ray Kraemer of Vegas at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance learning more about asphalt heaters with Shailendra Seecharan, Ron Herman of Enerquip and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Jordan Narramore of ScaffSource and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance had some time to catch up at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance is joined by Drew Bryson, Steve Munson, Robert Harter and Shannon Williams of Astec at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Melissa Wolkenhauer talking about the latest news with Lisa Rogers of Heritage Environmental at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Wesley Dean, Brandy Jackson and Matt Gallup show the new Minimax MXOne to Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Rodney Friery and Zack White show off their back cover ad on the latest BIC Magazine with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Carlos Suarez, Kimberly Meyer, and Derek Myers of Vecta Environmental Services visit with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Ken Harrelson and Trent Sousa at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Sandra Turner of Tier 1 Integrity discuss opportunities at International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Kevin Johnson of GROUP Contractors stops by the Lodge Lumber booth to catch up with John Weber and Kenny Winsman.
Gerald Papilion of USES joins Chris Herron, Glenda Newman, and Cedric Clemons of A&B Labs with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
In Houston, Texas, Jeremy Osteberger and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance catch up with Trina Meekins of Turner Industries at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA).
Merritt Ward of Vapor Point enjoys catching up with John Grimes of LBC Tank Terminals at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, Texas.
Jeffrey Gordon of Flint Hills Resources, Armando Martinez of USA DeBusk, Willie Lancon of Flint Hills Resources, Trey Surman of Flint Hills Resources, Randy Grimes of Flint Hills Resources, Amanda Vega of USA DeBusk, Courtney Suchma of USA DeBusk, Jordan Vanderburg of USA DeBusk, and Jake Moody of USA DeBusk gather together at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, TX.
Ladamian Harness, Tyler Aune, and Nina Pilon of CB&I stop by to learn about Apache Industrial with Kellie Donavan, Joseph Dudley, Lisa West, and Jordan Lloyd of Apache Industrial.
Evan Twarog and Nathan Hanna of National Hose & Accessory welcome Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance to their booth at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, TX.
Joann Ellis and Brian Battle both of DHTech welcome Dennis McCarty of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners and Nevin Robinson of Sherwin-Williams to the DHTech booth at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, TX.
FireDos’s Joerg Fahrenholz and John Stonecypher reflect on a great ILTA Show.
Mass Technology’s Carl Bracken welcomes BIC Recruiting’s Kristin Skendziel and BIC’s Tom Derrah to the booth.
PBI International’s Tim Bobo is hosted by BIC’s Tom Derrah in the BIC booth.
Robby Surguy of Intercontinental Terminals, Courtney Suchma of USA DeBusk and Bryan Wilson of Intercontinental Terminals connect in the USA DeBusk booth at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, TX.
Doug Ingram of Benko Products shows off the Benko Products ad in BIC Magazine with Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance and Dan Rusbacky of Benko Products at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in Houston, TX.
Lauren Tucker of Forgen and Connor Kaple of BIC alliance catch up in the booth at the ILTA show.
Paul Carter of Axis Industries, Wayne Pruitt of Axis industries and Kyle Singleton of Axis industries talk ILTA show and BIC.
Patrick Fant of Pala Interstate and David Brewer catch up at ILTA 2024
Brandi Caldwell of Sam Carbis solutions, Jeremy Osterberger of Bic alliance and Scotty Booth of Colonial pipeline Network at the ILTA show in Houston.
Connor Kaple of Bic Alliance, Courtney Chance of Path environmental and Barry Gordon of Path Environmental catch up in the booth at ILTA.