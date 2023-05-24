ILTA International Operating Conference and Trade Show 2023

Steve Larsen of IMTT, center, visits with Randall Smith and Javier Castro of ABS at the ABS Group booth at ILTA 2023.

Kevin Miller of Ridge and Associates meets with John Johnston of Matcor and Clifford Forrester of Industrial Specialists at the BrandSafway booth at ILTA 2023.

The Koch team welcome Michael Gray and Shan Mathews of Marathon to their booth at ILTA 2023.

Kelly Dorsey of Marathon meets up with the Circon Environmental team at ILTA 2023.

Marc Rogerson of Ferguson Industrial welcomes Kashoun Smith and William Shutrump of TransMontaigne to the Ferguson booth at ILTA 2023.

Ethan Garcia, Michael Michel, Megan Kaup and Nicholas Olney of PMI greet guests from their booth at ILTA 2023.

Kyle Singleton and Gerald Papillion of AXIS Industries area ready to visit with attendees during the 2023 ILTA trade show.

The Setpoint team showcasing their expertise and camaraderie at the ILTA tradeshow.

Shiri Foster, J.W. Lodge and Mike Leal of Lumber Lodge greet guests at the booth during ILTA 2023.

