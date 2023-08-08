×
INEOS STAF Conference
From left to right: Rick Tracy of Vallen, David Brown of Vallen, Callie Johnson of BIC Alliance, Phillip Benskin of Vallen and Peter DeLaune of Vallen discuss safety while networking at the INEOS STAF Conference in La Porte.
George Perrett of PERI Formwork Systems demonstrates products for Tho Tran of INEOS at the San Jacinto College Center For Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology.
John Williams and Hayden Sinkule of Magid Glove and Safety engage with INEOS personnel to discuss glove comfort at the INEOS STAF Conference.