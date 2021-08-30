Industrial Specialty Services USA (ISS) industry night at Schafers

1 of 3
Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Beth Smith with Industrial Specialty Services USA (ISS), Steve Hansen, with Valero, Shannon Mitchell with ISS, Alex Finch with ISS, Scott Meche with ISS, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, and Nick Mason with ISS.
2 of 3
From left to right, Megan Kaup with Spears, Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance, and Haley Brotherton with Spears.
3 of 3
BIC Alliance’s Jeremy Osterberger, pictured right, catches up with Alex Finch of Industrial Specialty Services USA (ISS) at the ISS oil & gas industry night at Schafers.