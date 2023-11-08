2023 Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast

1 of 10
Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast
Guests gather for breakfast at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
2 of 10
Guests fill up their cups at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast coffee station.
3 of 10
Amanda Duszynski, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Chris Boudoin greet guests from the BIC Alliance booth at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
4 of 10
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Eddie Carter of INEOS, Doug Taft of Ethox Chemicals and Nathan Heimeyer of Kao on stage for Owners Procurement Managers panel at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
5 of 10
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Eddie Carter of INEOS, Nathan Heimeyer of Kao, Doug Taft of Ethox Chemicals and Chad Burk of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region pose for a photo after the Owners Procurement Managers panel at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
6 of 10
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Eddie Carter of INEOS and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
7 of 10
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Nathan Heimeyer of Kao, Clay Eubanks of Deep South Crane and Rigging and Chris Boudoin of BIC Alliance talk shop at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
8 of 10
Keith Adams and Ronnie Jones of Sparkling Clear Industries Inc. meet with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
9 of 10
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance chats with Sam Craig of Craig & Heidt, Inc. at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.
10 of 10
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance connects with Charles Neal of Kuraray America and Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and BIC Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum Breakfast.