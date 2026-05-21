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Industrial Procurement Forum
John Golashesky with Turner Industries, Jason Glass, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Courtney Makris with Five-S Group network at the Industrial Procurement Forum 2026.
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Corey Wright with Covestro, Marcus Wilkins with Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Mack McBurney with Optimal Field Services attend the Industrial Procurement Forum 2026.
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Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Richard Heath with TALKE USA, Inc catch up at the Industrial Procurement Forum.
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Victor Martinez with AMECO, Marcelo Moacyr with BGE, Scott Tanley and Clark Treybig with Zachry Group gather for a photo at the Industrial Procurement Forum.
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Industrial Procurement Forum attendees gather to listen to speakers.
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Charles Fridge with The Verde Companies gives a speech at the Industrial Procurement Forum.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Chris Ochoa with Republic Services snap a photo at the Industrial Procurement Forum.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Scott Castleman with LSG, Charles Fridge with The Verde Companies, Mack McBurney with Optimal Field Services, Scott Tanley with Zachry and David Humphries with Technip Energies take a photo before speaking at the Industrial Procurement Forum.
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Mack McBurney with Optimal Field Services and Tray Balke with Basic Equipment catch up at the Industrial Procurement Forum 2026.
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Tony Woods with LyondellBasell, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Scott Tanley with Zachry spend time together at the Industrial Procurement Forum.