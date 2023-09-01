1 of 9
IBR Clay Shoot 2023
Brent Gaspard of BIC Alliance, Payton Spreen of the Texas Chemical Council, Mike Fipps of Dow Chemical, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College, Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable, and Richard Bass of Kuraray at the 2nd Annual Industry Business Roundtable Clay Shoot at The Greater Houston Sports Club.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Willie Wells of the Industry Business Roundtable, Richard Bass of Kuraray, Karla Ramirez Flores of Industry Business Roundtable, Mike Fipps Dow Chemical, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 2nd Annual IBR Clay Shoot.
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance catches up with Hargrove Engineers & Constructors and Orion Engineered Carbons at the IBR Clay Shoot. Pictured from Left to Right: Lance Boudreaux of Hargrove, Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove, Luke Johnson of Orion Engineered Carbons, and Amanda Amos of BIC.
The Safety Essentials crew from the Health and Safety Council welcome Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance to their booth at the 2nd Annual Industry Business Roundtable Clay Shoot. Pictured from Left to Right: Pamela Johnson, Hailey McCoun, Alexandria Alvarez, and Hunter Verm of HASC with Amanda Amos of BIC.
Amy Speer of Stallion Infrastructure Services, Amanda Amos of BIC, Tracie Beebe of Stallion Infrastructure Services, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC along with Stallion guest, enjoy lunch at the 2nd Annual IBR Clay Shoot.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance visits with Mitch Cramer of Marathon, also a member of The National Sporting Clay Association at the IBR Clay Shoot.
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance and Ashley Freimuller of Hunter Buildings enjoying the 2nd Annual IBR Clay Shoot.
Industry Business Roundtable Volunteers Raffling off door prizes at the IBR Clay Shoot.
Industry Business Roundtable welcomes guests at the 2nd Annual IBR Clay Shoot at The Greater Houston Sports Club.