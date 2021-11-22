Houston Business Roundtable Golf Tournament

1 of 6
HASC’s Andre Martinez (Center) is hanging out with Dow Chemical’s Bryan Fipps (Left) and Zach Baker (Right).
BIC’S Brent Klauss (center) visiting with Angelica Reyes (right) and Nayeli Bustos (left) at the HBR Golf Tournament at Wildcat Golf Club.
Nayeli and Angelica are showing off their front cover position on the current issue of BIC Magazine.
Shelby Knight of Knight Industrial Services (second from the right) and Kailey Henderson (second from left) are keeping everyone hydrated with Brent Cannon of Aggreko (far left) and BIC’S own Brent Klauss (far right) at the HBR 2021 Golf Tournament at Wildcat Golf Course.
USA Debusk is feeding the golfers… Pictured from left to right is Dewey Irvin - retired fire fighter, Andrew Abby – Blue Venture Advisors, Ricky Smith and Carlos Castro of USA Debusk, Bennett Ghurmley – Blue Venture Advisors & Hayden Frederick with Technip FMC.
Vecta Environmental Services is also keeping everyone fed… Pictured from Left to Right is Chris Coburn of High Point Insurance, Isaac Villarreal of McCathera, Mitchell Rowell of IPFS, Eric Cantu of XSir Technologies and Trent Sousa of Vecta Environmental Services.