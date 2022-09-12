1 of 3
Houston Business Roundtable clay shoot 2022
From left to right, Paul Kaup of HPC Industrial, Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Luke Jackson of RCS and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance compete in the Houston Business Roundtable Annual Clay Shoot.
Richard Bass of Kuraray, Leslie Loveless of LS Energy Services, Lloyd Johnson of Covestro, Willie Wells of Houston Business Roundtable, Felicia Newman of Moffitt, Mike Fipps of Dow Chemical and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance welcome attendees to the Houston Business Roundtable Annual Clay Shoot.
Perri Prevost of BIC, left, enjoys lunch in the Dunn Heat Exchangers tent at the Houston Business Roundtable Annual Clay Shoot.