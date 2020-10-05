×
Heritage Environmental Services presented grants to East Liverpool, Ohio, nonprofits to help fund their environmental projects. Heritage’s Raymond Wayne, left, presents East Liverpool Tree Commission’s Burl Warrick with a grant for $1,000.
Heritage Environmental Services presented grants to East Liverpool, Ohio, nonprofits to help fund their environmental projects. Heritage’s Raymond Wayne, left, presents East Liverpool Tree Commission’s Burl Warrick with a grant for $1,000.
Copyright © 2020 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.