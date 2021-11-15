× 1 of 3 Expand From left, Combat Marine Outdoors CEO Arturo Garcia, Paul Tyree of Total safety, BIC's Thomas Brinsko, Trent Findley and Rudy Perez of Combat Marine Outdoors. BIC is proud to sponsor a special guided fishing trip for some of our nation's heroes in Port O'Conner Texas. × 2 of 3 Expand Chris Nelson, Bill Solesky Kevin Mihm from Valero and Kevin Gary of Total Safety. × 3 of 3 Expand Mark Barker of Total Safety and Scott Willis of Phillips 66. Prev Next

The Total Safety Charity Foundation annually sponsors the Helping Heroes Charity Golf Tournament to raise money and improve the lives of children, families and US Military service members. Since the foundation’s inception, over $1.3M has been generously donated to “everyday heroes” through the Combat Marine Outdoors and Sky High for kids charities. This year's event was held in Spring Texas last week. Valero was the generous title sponsor of a reception, followed by a beautiful day of golf.