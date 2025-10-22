1 of 9
Heat Exchanger World 2025
Allan Osmar with NextEra Energy, Jeff Garrett and Gene McGill with Curtiss-Wright EST Group and Jack Roubik with Triple S Flotech stop for a photo at the Curtiss-Wright EST Group booth at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo.
John Forsyth with Cofimco Axial Fans, Heriberto Garza with Morris Export Service, Jason Pollard and Tom Burrows with Cofimco Axial Fans network at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo 2025.
Representatives of Teadit welcome Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance (fourth from right) to the Teadit booth at Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo in Houston, TX.
Blake Volmer with Dover Tubular, Deon van der Walt and Mathew Craggs with Klinger GPI attend the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo.
Walter Voigtman with 3S – Superior Sealing Services and Kevin Sprague with Ineos Olefins & Polymers, USA catch up at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo.
Kurt Allen with 3S – Superior Sealing Services and Nik Joe with BIC Alliance catch up at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo 2025.
Rachel Shaw with Ohmstede, Ramesh Tiwari with CoDesign Engineering, Paul Fonte and Mark Biar with Ohmstede Ltd. Stop for a picture at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo.
Michael Johnson with Warren Electric, Shailendra Seecharan with Enerquip Thermal Solutions, Joseph Laughlin with Hatfield and Company and Jeff Peterson with Hubbell Heaters discuss thermal process solutions at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo.
Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel and Exchanger Corporation, Gary Garrett with ICM Inc., Jon Ward with Ward Vessel and Exchanger Corporation, Cole Horner with ICM and Kyle DeArmon with Ward Vessel and Exchanger Corporation catch up at the Heat Exchanger World Conference & Expo in Houston, TX.