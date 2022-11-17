Heat Exchanger World Americas 2022

Heat Exchanger World Americas 2022

Ohmstede team in front of their trailer.

Heat Exchanger World Americas 2022

Ohmstede team in their booth.

Heat Exchanger World Americas 2022

Mohammed Mansour of CG Thermal discusses their services with Amanda Coldwell – Leiva of Dow Chemical.

Heat Exchanger World Americas 2022

USA Industries Uli Quiroga and Josh Leal welcome Angel Rodrigues of Dow to their booth.

Heat Exchanger World Americas 2022

Jon Ward of Ward Vessel & Exchanger talks business with Jeff Gilbert of Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers.

