Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine welcomes Roger Stigen of Albemarle to the BIC tent at the HASC tailgate.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
BIC Magazine stops by the Axis Industries tent to say “Hello!”. Pictured from left are Laurie Tangedahl with BIC, Gerald Papillon of Axis Industries, and Barbie Smith of Axis Industries
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
The Brock team stops by to visit the BIC tent at the HASC tailgate. Brock shows off their Front Cover on BIC Magazine’s current issue.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Alexandria Efferson of Conco Services catch up at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
BIC catches up with Cooling Towers LLC at the 2023 HACS Tailgate Extravaganza. Pictured from Left to Right, Jerry Molano, John Stewart and Shawn Daniel of Cooling Towers LLC with Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Pictured from left, Robyn Hall of H+M and Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine wait for someone to bail them out at the H+M tent.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
BIC Magazine had a great visit with Corey Mendiola from Hunter Buildings and Alyssa Hinte with BIC Recruiting.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
The International Cooling Tower’s team welcomes Chevron Phillips to their booth at the HACS 2023 Tailgate
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Ironclad Environmental Solutions kicks off the safety award season at the HASC 2023 Tailgate Extravaganza. Pictured from left are Daniel Davis with Ironclad Environmental Solutions, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Martin De Leon with Ironclad Environmental Solutions.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
BIC Magazine welcomes Ohmstede Industrial Services to their booth at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza. Pictured from left are Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Amanda Amos and Perri Prevost of BIC catch up with Nick Olney of Palacios Marine Industrial at the HASC Tailgate. Pictured from Left to right, Amanda Amos of BIC, Nick Olney of PMI, and Perri Prevost of BIC.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Donald Glover stops by the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza to catch up with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Pictured center, Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine meets Andy Ferrell of Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America and his wife Jayme at the HASC tailgate.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear Industries enjoys wearing the BIC Alliance hat at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Stallion Infrastructure Services and BIC Recruiting enjoy HASC 2023 Tailgate.
Pictured left to right: Jeremy Halling, Kristin Skendziel, and Alyssa Hinte.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Jeremy Halling of Stallion welcomes Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance at their booth at the HASC 2023 Tailgate Extravaganza.
The Starcon team is ready for some fun at the HASC Tailgate.
The Starcon team is ready for some fun at the HASC Tailgate.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Stronghold, Ltd. stops by the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate Extravaganza. Pictured, Steve Aguirre of Stronghold, Ltd. Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance, and Fred Phillips of Stronghold, Ltd.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
The team at Sunstate Equipment welcomes BIC Magazine to their Wild Wild West tent for good food and steer roping. Pictured from left are James Knight, Chris Price, Chuck Rissel with Sunstate Equipment, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Sabrina Schwertner of Texas Chemical Council and Alyssa Hinte enjoy HASC 2023 Tailgate in the Coastal Ice/ACIT Tent.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance stops by the Turner Industries booth to catch up with Trina Meekins of Turner Industries.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
United Rentals welcomes BIC Magazine to their booth at HASC 2023 Tailgate Extravaganza. Pictured from left are Leslie Ordonez with BIC and Lee Molina with United Rentals.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
USA Industries and BIC Recruiting catch up at HASC 2023 Tailgate. Pictured from left are Chuck Wells and Mike Fuchsman with USA Industries, Kristin Skendziel with BIC, and Shane Alridge with USA Industries, 2021 BIC Recruiting placement.
Health and Safety Council’s 2023 Wild Wild West Tailgate Extravaganza
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC catches up with Vanessa Gill of Wilscot at their booth the HACS Tailgate Extravaganza.