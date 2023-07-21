HBR celebrates 50 years, rebrands as Industry Business Roundtable

Left to Right, David Goertemiller of Hunter Leasing, Russell Klinegardner of HASC, Bill Shaw of Evergreen NA Industrial Services Jeremy Osterberger celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Matt Johnson of TF Companies, Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable (formally HBR), Tim Host of FORTRESS Protective Buildings and Jeremy Osterberger celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Amanda Duszynski and Melissa Wolkenhauer celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Callie Johnson, Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable (formally HBR) and Amanda Duszynski celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Holly Daigle of OneSource and Melissa Wolkenhauer celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Callie Johnson and Jill Kozur with Starcon International celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Taylor Lawson of ICT (International Cooling Tower) and Callie Johnson celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Dillon Jackson of TF Companies and Callie Johnson celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.  

Left to Right, Holman Sanchezaldana of D Deep South Crane and Rigging, LLC, Amanda Duszynski and Eli Martin of Deep South Crane and Rigging, LLC celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Hunter Verm of HASC, Pamela Johnson of HASC, Alexandria Alvarez of HASC and Amanda Duszynski celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Russell Klinegardner of HASC, Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable (formally HBR), Billy Everett of Fagiolli, Drew Ashcraft of Brock Group and Jeremy Osterberger celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable. 

Left to Right, Melissa Wolkenhauer, Buddy Tucker Ohmstede Industrial Services, Tina Tucker Ohmstede Industrial Services and Jeremy Osterberger celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Shiri Foster of Lodge Lumber and Callie Johnson celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

Left to Right, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Tim Host of FORTRESS Protective Buildings celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Houston Business Roundtable, now Industry Business Roundtable.

