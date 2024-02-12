1 of 28
HASC Tailgate 2024
The BIC Alliance team meets up with Ironclad team at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
2 of 28
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance poses with Taylor Lecroy of Vecta Environmental Services at the Vecta tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
3 of 28
The BIC Alliance team and TNT team pose with Elvis at the TNT tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
4 of 28
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance catches up with Russell Klinegardner of HASC at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
5 of 28
Guests enjoy their prizes at the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
6 of 28
Guests spin the wheel of prizes at the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
7 of 28
Guests enjoy their prizes at the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
8 of 28
The BIC Alliance team welcomes guests to the booth at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
9 of 28
The Mustang CAT tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
10 of 28
The Diamond Refractory Services tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
11 of 28
The Sunbelt Rentals tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
12 of 28
The Turner Industries tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
13 of 28
HASC awards at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
14 of 28
The Apache tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
15 of 28
The TNT tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
16 of 28
Guests gather at the BIC Alliance booth at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
17 of 28
TNT fly their flag at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
18 of 28
Crowds gather at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
19 of 28
The Performance Contractors tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
20 of 28
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance poses with the Conhagen team at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
21 of 28
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance visits the Hunter Buildings team at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
22 of 28
The highpoint team welcomes Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance to their tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
23 of 28
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance poses with living statue at the Highpoint tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
24 of 28
HASC Tailgate 2024 event sponsors.
25 of 28
The USA Industries team welcomes Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance to their tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
26 of 28
The Conhagen tent at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
27 of 28
The Sparkling Clear Industries team welcomes Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance to their booth at the HASC Tailgate 2024.
28 of 28
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and his wife Dane Brinsko enjoy the festivities at the HASC Tailgate 2024.