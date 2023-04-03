HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil at The Health and Safety Council

1 of 8
HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil
Donald Glover of Republic Services (left) and BIC Alliance’s Laurie Tangedahl enjoy the festivities at the HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Magazine stops to visit with Jose Alas of Tray-Tec at the HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
BIC Magazine runs across clients from Sparkling Clear and Republic Services at the HASC Crawfish Boil
The ladies from Austin Industrial enjoy their crawfish at HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
The Health and Safety Council, BIC Alliance, and VPPPA visit at the HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil. Pictured from the left to right are Luis Aguilar, CEO of HASC, Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Alliance, and Chris Williams, Executive Director of VPPPA.
The ladies of HASC stop to welcome members to their annual crawfish boil. From Left to Right: Crystal Cedro, Marissa Myers, Cami Hysler, Nina LeBlanc, and Shandi Conner
ICT promotes their products and services at the HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil.
GoSafe, Houston Business Roundtable (HBR), and Coastal Ice catch up at the HASC Member Appreciation Crawfish Boil. Pictured from left to right are Elizabeth Taylor from goSafe, Willie Wells from HBR, and Monica Beynaerts from Coastal Ice.