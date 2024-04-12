1 of 15
HASC Crawfish Boil 2024
Hayden Schaper and Daniel Prior of Enterprise Commercial Paving visiting with potential customers at the Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil.
The Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil let Melissa Wolkenhauer, BJ Buchanan of Allegiance Crane & Equipment, Leslie Loveless of Burrow Global, and Trey Sanchez of AT-PAC catch up.
Saray “BeBe” Salazar Manager of Screening Services educating attendees on this exciting new service from the Health and Safety Council!
Jessica Elzy of Health and Safety Council with Melissa Wolkenhauer and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Hailey McCoun of Health and Safety Council.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance with Adrienne Brocca and Charles Turner of AFPM at their booth at the Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil.
POOKS did a great job on the crawfish and keeping people fed at the Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil.
Mark Guzman of Linde, Crystal Cedro and Marissa Myers of Health and Safety Council enjoying time with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Donald Fontenot of Aecon
Corey Geisler of Enterprise Commercial Paving spending quality time with Randy Patton of Health and Safety Council, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Kolby Brown of Enterprise Commercial Paving.
Mike Myers of USES, Marissa Myers of Health and Safety Council, Donald Fontenot of Aecon and Crystal Cedro of Health and Safety Council enjoying some live music.
Charles Turner and Adrienne Brocca of AFPM take a break from their booth at the Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Corey Wright of Covestro visits with Russel Klinegardner of Health and Safety Council and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Donald Jacobs of GE Aerospace, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Heidi Hill of VPPPA talk about the importance of VPPPA and Health and Safety Council partnerships.
Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway, Trina Meekins of Turner Industries, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance with Dave Miller of VPPPA and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance enjoying the food and entertainment at the Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil.
Joann DeLao of Hunter Buildings taking a break with Dora Stevens of Brock Group and Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear, Ace Firth and Travis Cherry of Republic Services spend some time in the shade at the Health and Safety Council Crawfish Boil.