Hargrove Foundation Lonestar Classic 2025
Ben Marshall with Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, Kyle DeArmon of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, James Soria and Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors and Rohit Aggarwal with INEOS Olefins & Polymers catch up at the Hargrove Foundation Lonestar Classic.
Cassidy Welch with BASF and Dirk Bergoon with Hargrove Engineers & Constructors attend the Hargrove Foundation Lonestar Classic.
Views from the Hargrove Foundation Lonestar classic.
Views from the Hargrove Foundation Lonestar Classic.