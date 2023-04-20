BIC attends the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX

1 of 9
The Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX
From left to right: Kevin Rafferty of Hancock Whitney, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Shane Loper of Hancock Whitney.
From left to right: Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Larry Stephens of Hancock Whitney, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Construction begins at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX.
Playground materials at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX.
The playground site at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX.
Volunteers gather at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX.
Volunteers show off their signs at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX.
A large crowd of volunteers prepare to start construction at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX
The Hancock Whitney and KABOOM! teams address the volunteers at the Hancock Whitney Playground Build in Pasadena, TX.