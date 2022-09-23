×
1 of 6
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
From left to right, Hector Rivero of Texas Chemical Council, Ryan Sitton of Pinnacle,Rick Perry former Texas Governor, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC visit at the 2022 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
×
2 of 6
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott attends the 2022 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
×
3 of 6
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance talk at the 2022 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
×
4 of 6
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
×
5 of 6
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
×
6 of 6
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
The BIC team prepares for the 2022 Gulf Coast Industry Forum