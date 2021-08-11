Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce industry trade show

The Baker Gulf Coast Industrial team at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show – Pictured from Left to Right – Madeline Lato – BD and Marketing Coordinator, Perri Prevost – Account Manager at BIC Alliance, Lance Arvel BD Manager.

The Gopher Industrial Team Team at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show - from left to right – David Jones, Randy Becker, Whitney Jones, Ricky Burge and Frank Grisanti.

BIC thanks you for such a warm welcome and for inviting us to your event. Pictured from left to right – BIC’s own Brent Klauss – Account Executive for Marketing and Recruiting , Ron Fletcher of Entergy and Immediate Past Chairman of the Chamber, Joe Tant - Finance Manager for Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Pat Avery – President & CEO of Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Paige Snyder – Membership Director Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Theriot with the Port of Port Arthur and Board Member of Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

The Par Fab Team at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show Pictured from left to right – Eddie P. Villeret – President Field Services, Christine Waller – VP of Sales & Marketing, Jimmy Foret – Senior Business Development Manager.

The Rain For Rent team at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show – Pictured from Left to Right – BACK ROW… Jared Gary – Industrial Sales Rain For Rent, Brent Klauss – BIC Magazine, Jason Stutes – Industrial Sales Rain For Rent, FRONT ROW… Tim Hodges – Branch Manager for Rain For Rent, Sharla Chandler – Office Manager for Rain For Rent.

The Repcon team at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show Pictured from left to right Luke Jackson – Business Development Manager at Turnaround Welding Services, Perri Prevost – Account Manager at BIC Alliance, Mika Dulany-Coates – Business Development Manager at Repcon.

TNT Crane & Rigging Team at the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industrial Trade Show - Pictured from left to right – Kevin Cline with TNT Crane & Rigging, Craig Boudreaux of Fast Trac Logistics and David Lang of TNT Crane & Rigging.

Reclaiming the maintenance contract with Indorama, feels like coming home. Pictured from left to right – Chad Aycock of Indorama, Ryan Hallmark of Indorama, Kaitlin Laurent of Indorama, and Kim Hoyt – Sit Director of Indorama pictured with Jason Apodaca – Manager of Business Development, Texas Region for Turner Industries, Trina Meekins of Turner Industries, Jace Guildry of Turner Industries and David Templeton in the back row with Turner Industries.

