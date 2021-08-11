Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce industry trade show

×

BIC thanks you for such a warm welcome and for inviting us to your event. Pictured from left to right – BIC’s own Brent Klauss – Account Executive for Marketing and Recruiting , Ron Fletcher of Entergy and Immediate Past Chairman of the Chamber, Joe Tant - Finance Manager for Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Pat Avery – President & CEO of Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Paige Snyder – Membership Director Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Theriot with the Port of Port Arthur and Board Member of Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.