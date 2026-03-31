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Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting
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Jacob Strom with Opifex Synergy, Karl Gansen with Weigh Tech, Clay Eubanks with SPG Construction, Lamar Smith with Opifex Synergy, Clint Akin with Liberty Flare and Jeremy Osterberger network at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gives his 2026 Industrial Outlook presentation at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.
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Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Kristen Clanton with PCL Industrial Construction and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.
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Greater Houston Industrial Group attendees gather to watch Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance give his 2026 Industrial Outlook presentation.
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Debra Hall with Elementale Enterprises and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time together at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gets a photo with Angela Mongiello with Waskey at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.
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Daryl Wingo with Mustang Cat, Clint Akin with Liberty Flare, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Debra Hall with Elementale Enterprises and Andrew Bollich, GHIG board member, gather for a photo at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Marentha Sargent with P.A. Inc catch up at the Greater Houston Industrial Group March 2026 Meeting.