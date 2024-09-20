1 of 6
Golden Triangle Business Roundtable Contractor Safety Awards 2024
Full house at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards 2024.
2 of 6
Gloria Moncada of ExxonMobil addresses the audience at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards 2024.
3 of 6
Kevin Carl of BASF is recognized at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards 2024 by Katie Celli, Executive Director of GTBR.
4 of 6
Katie Celli speaking at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards 2024.
5 of 6
Bobby Tupper of Industrial Safety Training Council, Daniel Hollyfield of Motiva and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards 2024.
6 of 6
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Alena Savoie of ExxonMobil, Gloria Moncada of ExxonMobil, Daniel Misko of ExxonMobil, Clifford Faulk of Motiva Enterprises, Katie Celli of GTBR, Drake Thibodaux of Valero and Shelly Vitanza of BASF at the GTBR Contractor Safety Awards 2024.