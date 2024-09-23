GasTech 2024

×

1 of 4

GasTech 2024 Exhibition and Conference

GasTech 2024 Exhibition and Conference

BIC’s Tom Derrah is welcomed to Rockwool’s booth by Madison Wickcliffe and Jonathan Osei-Kuffour of Rockwool.

×

2 of 4

Vega.jpg

Vega’s Dana Pfeifer and Eric Moore enjoying the busy show.

×

3 of 4

Johns Manville.jpg

BIC’s Connor Kaple networks with the Johns Manville team, Matt Ball, Elizabeth Sheehan, Lori Roy and Scott Sinclair.

×

4 of 4

TF Companies.jpg

Bill Spitzer & Associates Xuan Le, TF Companies Matt Johnson, Management Controls Chrissy Jacobson and BIC’s Tom Derrah share a light moment in the aisle.

Tags