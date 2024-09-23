×
GasTech 2024 Exhibition and Conference
BIC’s Tom Derrah is welcomed to Rockwool’s booth by Madison Wickcliffe and Jonathan Osei-Kuffour of Rockwool.
Vega’s Dana Pfeifer and Eric Moore enjoying the busy show.
BIC’s Connor Kaple networks with the Johns Manville team, Matt Ball, Elizabeth Sheehan, Lori Roy and Scott Sinclair.
Bill Spitzer & Associates Xuan Le, TF Companies Matt Johnson, Management Controls Chrissy Jacobson and BIC’s Tom Derrah share a light moment in the aisle.