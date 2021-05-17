× Expand From left to right Derik Lundy President of Gallant Industrial, Johnny Galan of Chevron Phillips, Mike Dupont Ops Manager at Gallant Industrial, Kenny LeBouef VP of Gallant Industrial, Casey Garcia Site Forman at Gallant Industrial.

Gallant Industrial hosts an open house and Crawfish Boil to highlight their new industrial facility in LaPorte, TX. The new Gallant Industrial site will have capabilities that include site/civil, structural, mechanical, piping, and plant facility services. The new LaPorte location will have in-house shop fabrication capabilities.