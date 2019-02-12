ExxonMobil Baytown celebrates contribution to the North American Growth Project

ExxonMobil’s Baytown area celebrated its contribution to the North American Growth Project by hosting a plant tour of Baytown Olefins Facility, including its multi-billion dollar ethane cracker at the Baytown Olefins Plant. The cracker has a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year. The ethylene plant is one of the largest in the world. It is part of the Baytown Complex, which was founded in 1919 as the Baytown Refinery and began operation in 1920. The Chemical Plant started up in 1940.
The second leg of the tour was the new phase of the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant that started up in 2017, which receives its ethylene feedstock from BOP. The original plant began operation in 1982. The Mont Belvieu plant then solidifies the gas into polyethylene pellets that are bagged and shipped to ports all over the world. These projects are part of ExxonMobil’s larger 10-year, $20 billion Growing the Gulf expansion program.
ExxonMobil Chemical President John Verity, center, Wim Blokker, ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manager, left, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during an event celebrating the completion of ExxonMobil’s North American Growth project.
Exxon Mobil’s tour team for the Baytown Olefins plant was Emily Russell, Baytown Area Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Liz Stavens, BOP Technical Manager and Sarah Nordin, Operations Media Advisor. In the background you can see the eight large stacks of the steam cracker furnaces.
Greg Miller with BIC Alliance, learns about the packaging stage of polyethylene pellet production from Jason Conley and Damian Strome at the ExxonMobil Mount Belvieu plant. Conley is the Polymers Logistics Manager and Strome is the Plastics Plant Manager.
ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manger Wim Blokker and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance discuss the new ethane cracker installed at the Baytown Olefins Plant and two polyethylene lines at the Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant.