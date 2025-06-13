Energy Projects Conference (EPC) 2025

1 of 19
Energy Projects Conference 2025
Joseph Bedynek with Flint Hills Resources, Regina Bedynek with CEC Energy and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the EPC Conference.
2 of 19
Cassidy Welch of BASF gets interviewed by Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
3 of 19
Cody Avery and Jennifer Null with Choctaw Construction Services and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance connect at the EPC Conference in Houston, Tx.
4 of 19
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catches up with Gary Bernardez of AMECO at the EPC Conference.
5 of 19
Fernando Acevedo Hernandez of Chevron Philips Chemical, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance in front of the BIC Magazine booth.
6 of 19
Jacob McLaney of Conco Services, Brent Staley of NOV and Cassie Sandoval of Conco Services attend the EPC Conference.
7 of 19
Members of Brock Group welcome Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to the Brock Group booth at the EPC Conference.
8 of 19
Jessica Marquez, Summer Woods and David Waterman of Brock Group take a photo with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
9 of 19
Nik Joe of BIC Alliance, Gregg Lamon and Preston Ulrich of Lifting Gear Hire network at the EPC Conference.
10 of 19
Bryan Cummings and James Coker of Power Storage Solutions, Hunter Metcalf of Evolve Energy Partners and Jared Prescott of Power Storage Solutions connect at the EPC Conference.
11 of 19
Jonny Witherspoon with Energy Projects Conference welcomes Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to the EPC Conference.
12 of 19
Megan Connally of Chaparral Industrial Services, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Brandon Halencak of Chaparral Industrial Services attend the EPC Conference.
13 of 19
Greg Ezzell and Mark Wenik of Transtech and Gregory Jandjel of Nextblue Industry take a photo at the Transtech booth.
14 of 19
Stephan Guidry of Deep South Crane and Rigging, Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove and Michael Pernici of Deep South Crane and Rigging connect at the EPC Conference.
15 of 19
Jeff Forlenza of Bartlett Group, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Maria Moynihan and Jason Munn of Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing network at the EPC Conference.
16 of 19
Paul Gregg of Starcon, Bryce Kingsley of Cameron LNG, Jill Kozur of Starcon, Shanna Buxton of Cameron LNG, Johnnie Dyer of Cameron LNG and Brock Hardison of Starcon network at the EPC Conference.
17 of 19
Andrew Schick, Omar Valenzuela, Suzie Keenan and Isaac Nino of BrandSafway network with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
18 of 19
Nicholas Hebein of Curtiss-Wright Group, Henk Noordermeer of Ceco Environmental and Jeff Garrett of Curtiss-Wright Group attend the EPC Conference.
19 of 19
Dean Alcott and Jeff Hitt of RedGuard and Randal Hernandez of PK Companies in front of the RedGuard booth at the EPC Conference.