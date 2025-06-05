EHS Seminar & Industry Tradeshow 2025

The TCC-TCA EHS Seminar &amp; Industry Tradeshow 2025

Caleb Rudin of American Chemistry Council, Michael Boykin of Louisiana Chemical Association, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Doug Wright of Barnhart Crane & Rigging in front of the exhibit hall at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

Richard Bass of Kuraray and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance meet up at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

Katie Celli of Industrial Safety Training Council and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

Jeffrey Chark of Hunter Buildings and Jeremy Osterbeger of BIC Alliance connect at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and David Cresson of Louisiana Chemical Association network at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

Laura Burnett of Mitsubishi Chemical America and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance interviewing at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

Willie Wells of IBR, Joe Vierra of Dow and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect at the Texas-Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety Seminar & Industry Tradeshow.

