Jason Scholtz with Colliers International, David Tolson with Arete Advisors and Ed Tobia with Energy Edge Consulting at the Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region Business Education Luncheon.
Kyle Graham and Jeff Garry with The Dow Chemical Company flank Russell Carter with Austin Industrial.
Keynote speaker, Jesse Thompson (second from left), of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas with David Tolton with Arete Advisors, Natalie Picha with Merrill Lynch and Chad Burke with Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region.
Business Economist, Jesse Thompson of the Houston Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, spoke about where Houston’s economy has been and where it's headed.
Efrain Garcia with TEAM Industrial and Roger Blackburn with Wood visit with Sean Daugherty of Robert Half.