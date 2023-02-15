Economic Alliance Houston Port Region’s 2023 Annual Membership Banquet

1 of 9
From left to right: Bob Bradshaw of INEOS, Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance gather during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.
From left to right: David Draybuck of Envirotech Drilling Services, Jason Landry of Bilfinger North America, Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear Industries, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Joe Medeski gather during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.
From left to right: David Bladt, Jeffrey Nielson of ABC Houston, Rina Lawrence of Port Houston, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance gather during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.
From left to right: Jeffrey Nielson of ABC Greater Houston, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance gather during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.
From left to right: Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Roxanne Babin, Congressman Brian Babin, Jenna Lee, and Rod Herrick of Covestro gather at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.
Former U.S. Navy SEAL officer, author, and co-founder of Echelon Front, Leif Babin, connects with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet. Leif was the keynote speaker at the event.
David Draybuck of Envirotech Drilling & Environmental Services, Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear Industries, Jason Landry of Bilfinger and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance attend the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.
From left to right: Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Chad Burke of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region gather during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual Membership Banquet.