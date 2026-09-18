ECC PerspECCtives Conference 2026

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Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors and ABC National Chair Elect and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance take a photo together before interviewing at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference in Austin, Texas.
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Jack Cahill with USA DeBusk and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up in between panels at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Ben Burgett with Gray Construction, Brooks Fresenhahn with Stone Haus, Andrew Mahaffey with Fluor and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo together before moderating at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Jeff Vandergrifft with Vernor Equipment & Material, Trevor Boyce with Dow, Joel Boe with Turner Industries, Kyle Kindle and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Megan Connally with The Shaw Group spend time together at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference in Austin, Texas.
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Arnie Salinas with Arion and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the ECC welcoming reception.
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Jennifer Dewar and Kenny Manning with Zachry Group and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the ECC PerspECCtives welcome reception.
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Eric Moore with Evonik Corporation and Heather Bennett with Woven Metal Products enjoy the ECC welcome reception.
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Dana Pardue with Excel and Brandon Jacobs with Shell attend the ECC welcome reception.
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Simon Espinoza with Kewazo and Andre Ribeiro with Siemens Energy spend time together at the ECC welcome reception.
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Kyle Kindle with BIC Alliance, Brian Rhoades with Hargrove and Jennifer Rhoades catch up at an ECC hospitality event.
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Phil Stallman with ExxonMobil, Michael Abreo and Tom Bullard with Kent network at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Ginger Apodaca, Jason Apodaca with PCI and Dustin Berry with Deep South Crane & Rigging smile for a photo at ECC.
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Ryan Corville with I&I, Joel Boe with Turner Industries, Austin Nelson with I&I Soft Craft Solution and Caleb Hawkins with Howard Partners attend the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Andrew Mahaffey with Fluor and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance before interviews at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Jason Riggs with S&B get a photo together at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Brandon Barbera and Kyle Singleton with Axis Industries and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.
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Christopher Moore with Precision Build, Kara Jordan with Precision Build and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the ECC PerspECCtives Conference in Austin, Texas.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Nicole Cantrel and Sam Elliott with Beard Construction spend time together in Austin, Texas after attending the ECC PerspECCtives Conference.