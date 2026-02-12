1 of 12
ECC Extra 2026
Kristen Clanton with PCL Industrial, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Ginger Deckard-Teague with MISTRAS catch up at ECC Extra in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jeremy Osterberger and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance interview Robert O’Neill (middle) at ECC Extra.
Matt Johnson with CoreWorks, Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Robert O’Neill and Jeremy Osterberger spend time together at ECC Extra.
Scott Tanley with Zachry Group and Derek Haywood with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company catch up at ECC Extra in Birmingham, Alabama.
Edward Reynolds with Kent, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Wendy Esparza with Kent take a photo together at ECC Extra.
Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Kelli Motley and Christopher Scott with Starcon International network at ECC Extra.
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Jack Cahill with USA DeBusk, Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors, Ryan Courville with Insulations Inc. and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance gather for a photo at ECC Extra in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jon Ward with Ward Vessel & Exchanger, Robert Ward and Patrick Byrne with Jedson Engineering, Inc. enjoy the ECC Opening Reception.
Camille Theis with Industrial Tent Solutions, Shawn Morris, Patrick Bordon and Angela Mongiello with Waskey network at the ECC Opening Reception.
Megan Connally with Brown & Root, Derek Connally with Primoris Services Corporation, Anthony Buzzeo with SIAD Americas, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Erin Hale with Axiom Medical and Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the ECC Opening Reception.
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Gene Weber with ExxonMobil catch up before ECC Extra.
Trevor Boyce with Dow and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at ECC Extra.