BIC attends Downstream USA 2023

×

1 of 6

Downstream USA 2023

Downstream USA 2023

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance is welcomed to Downstream USA 2023 by Scott Cormack of Reuters Events.

×

2 of 6

Ashton Kacena OnPoint.jpg

Ashton Kacena of OnPoint visits Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting at the BIC Alliance booth at Downstream USA 2023.

×

3 of 6

BIC Team.jpg

The BIC Team prepares for an eventful day of catching up with clients and meeting new faces at Downstream USA 2023.

×

4 of 6

Cotton Logistics.jpg

Kasey Kalloch of Cotton Logistics, Ken Burris of BASF and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance chat over some coffee at the Cotton Logistics booth at Downstream USA 2023.

×

5 of 6

Deep South.jpg

Les Davis of Marathon, Clay Eubanks of Deep South Crane and Rigging, Ben Drone of Westlake Engineering and Nicholas Prather of Marathon, meet up at the Deep South Booth at Downstream USA 2023.

×

6 of 6

Joseph Brinz and Chad Bates.jpg

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, center, welcomes Joseph Brinz of Engineering & Inspection Services and Chad Bates of BASF to the BIC Alliance booth at Downstream USA 2023.

Tags