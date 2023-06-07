BIC attends Downstream USA 2023

1 of 6
Downstream USA 2023
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance is welcomed to Downstream USA 2023 by Scott Cormack of Reuters Events.
Ashton Kacena of OnPoint visits Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting at the BIC Alliance booth at Downstream USA 2023.
The BIC Team prepares for an eventful day of catching up with clients and meeting new faces at Downstream USA 2023.
Kasey Kalloch of Cotton Logistics, Ken Burris of BASF and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance chat over some coffee at the Cotton Logistics booth at Downstream USA 2023.
Les Davis of Marathon, Clay Eubanks of Deep South Crane and Rigging, Ben Drone of Westlake Engineering and Nicholas Prather of Marathon, meet up at the Deep South Booth at Downstream USA 2023.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, center, welcomes Joseph Brinz of Engineering & Inspection Services and Chad Bates of BASF to the BIC Alliance booth at Downstream USA 2023.