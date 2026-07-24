Downstream 2026

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BIC Attends Photos

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Downstream 2026

Downstream 2026

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance speaks in a panel discussion with Ahmed Musa with Borouge International, Cali Collins with Optimality and Oratile Sematle with Sasol at Downstream 2026. 

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Thaddeus Dryden with Goodway Technologies stops by the BIC Alliance booth to catch up with Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.

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Jerome Moorehead with Izomax, Savannag Gibbs and Bryan Gibbs with Rightous Oil & Gas and Ryan Bolton with Izomax connect at Downstream 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

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Komiljon Avezov with Technique LLC, Stephany Sundboe and Angelica Pajkovic with Teadit and Evgeniya Sergeeva with Technique LLC network at Downstream. 

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Daniel Gomez with JVIC Zachry, Mike Leal with Lodge Lumber Company and Tim Godchaux with JVIC Zachry stop for a photo together at Downstream 2026.

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance is welcomed to the Sherwin-Williams booth by John Sims, Christy Leintz, Logan Ballard and Reese Pourciau at Downstream 2026.

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Kyle Mullen with Metal Coatings welcomes Robert Lewis and Daniel Pompei with Hotwork USA to the Metal Coatings booth at Downstream 2026. 

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Panelists Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Oratile Sematle with Sasol, Cali Collins with Optimality and Ahmed Musa with Borouge International take a photo together after speaking at Downstream 2026 in Houston, Texas.

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Melissa Scott with Phillips 66, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Paulina De La Rosa with Halliburton and Oratile Sematle with Sasol gather for a photo together at Downstream USA 2026.

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