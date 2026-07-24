1 of 9
Downstream 2026
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance speaks in a panel discussion with Ahmed Musa with Borouge International, Cali Collins with Optimality and Oratile Sematle with Sasol at Downstream 2026.
2 of 9
Thaddeus Dryden with Goodway Technologies stops by the BIC Alliance booth to catch up with Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.
3 of 9
Jerome Moorehead with Izomax, Savannag Gibbs and Bryan Gibbs with Rightous Oil & Gas and Ryan Bolton with Izomax connect at Downstream 2026 in Houston, Texas.
4 of 9
Komiljon Avezov with Technique LLC, Stephany Sundboe and Angelica Pajkovic with Teadit and Evgeniya Sergeeva with Technique LLC network at Downstream.
5 of 9
Daniel Gomez with JVIC Zachry, Mike Leal with Lodge Lumber Company and Tim Godchaux with JVIC Zachry stop for a photo together at Downstream 2026.
6 of 9
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance is welcomed to the Sherwin-Williams booth by John Sims, Christy Leintz, Logan Ballard and Reese Pourciau at Downstream 2026.
7 of 9
Kyle Mullen with Metal Coatings welcomes Robert Lewis and Daniel Pompei with Hotwork USA to the Metal Coatings booth at Downstream 2026.
8 of 9
Panelists Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Oratile Sematle with Sasol, Cali Collins with Optimality and Ahmed Musa with Borouge International take a photo together after speaking at Downstream 2026 in Houston, Texas.
9 of 9
Melissa Scott with Phillips 66, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Paulina De La Rosa with Halliburton and Oratile Sematle with Sasol gather for a photo together at Downstream USA 2026.