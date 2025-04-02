1 of 7
CRU Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025
Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance caught up with the Syngas team, Becky Peterson and Lindsay Horn at the Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025 Conference in Tulsa.
Zereth Romero with Heater Specialist spoke with Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance at the Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025 Conference.
David Meier CEO (On Left) and Marcus Keenan President (On Right) of Precision Machinery Contractors took a break during the Nitrogen + Syngas Conference to meet with Conner Kaple with BIC Alliance.
Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance stopped by to talk with Christian Chanel at the Integrated Global Services Booth at the Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025 Conference.
Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance met with Whitney Strickland and Matt Parker at the TF Companies booth at the Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025 Conference.
At the Turner Industries booth, Connor Kaple met up with Lindyn Landry and Jane Browning at the Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025 Conference.
Kirk Blanchard and Shanna Camp with Ohmstede, met with Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance at the Nitrogen + Syngas USA 2025 Conference.